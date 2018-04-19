Martin says it was Rachelle's love for her family and God that made him fall in love with her

Published 5:11 PM, April 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rachelle Ann Go's personal and professional career is in full swing. From starring in Miss Saigon and Hamilton, she met and married the love of her life, American businessman Martin Spies on Wednesday, April 18 in Boracay. (LOOK: Celebrities at Rachelle Ann Go, Martin Spies wedding in Boracay)

But how did they meet?

Mutual Friend: In an Instagram post dated February 10, Rachelle shared one of the photos of her and Martin the first time met. She said that they were introduced by a common friend, Arlene Joy Bartolome.

"Feb. 9, 2017 was our first ever photo! Look how awkward & chubby we were. [Martin] and I were set up by a common friend [Arlene Joy Bartolome] !!!

She made it look like we were all hanging out but in reality, she had this mission! Now... Martin and I are engaged. Thank you Arlene for being part of our journey!"

According to his profile on LinkedIn, Martin works as a general brand manager for Equinox, an American luxury fitness company. In a video interview before his proposal to Rachelle in Boracay, he recalled how he met her for the first time.

"First time I met Shin (Rachelle's nickname) was in church. We had a mutual friend who introduced us there. And when I first saw her, I thought she was really beautiful."

"I never really kind of googled her or kind of looked for her online or anything like that. I just thought it was great in what she does," he said.

But what attracted Martin to the Hamilton actress was her devotion to God and her family, making him believe that she was the woman he's meant to be with.

"Seeing her heart, seeing how she loves God and the things important to her – she loves family, so she has a kind heart and getting to know her and seeing that because what's important for me is how we are going to glorify God as a couple," he said.

In an Instagram post after he proposed, Martin wrote: "All the glory to God for bringing this woman into my life. My future wife Shin Shin!!"

The caption was accompanied with a verse from the bible, Romans‬ ‭8:32‬.

"He who did not spare his own Son but gave him up for us all, how will he not also with him graciously give us all things?”"

When Rachelle was based in New York for Miss Saigon, the two of them would often spend time together. He even accompanied her during the opening night.

For a brief time, the two kept a low profile about their relationship, with Rachelle posting her first photo with Martin in April 2017. In the photo, the two of them were about to watch Hamilton the musical.

He even made an effort to meet Rachelle's family during one of their breaks.

The two often travel back and forth to the US and London as Rachelle is currently doing Hamilton in London. Martin flew there in December just to spend time with Rachelle and catch her performance as Eliza Schuyler.

With everything going for both of them, Rachelle and Martin are ready to start their new lives as husband and wife. – Rappler.com