The couple marries at Balesin island in front of family and friends

Published 6:01 PM, April 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford are married. The couple tied the knot in a beach wedding on Friday, April 20, at Balesin Island.

The couple's family and friends, including Billy's co-hosts from It's Showtime, attended the wedding. (LOOK: Coleen Garcia's beautiful wedding gown)

So much love Ctto #coleengotthebill A post shared by FanGurlDreamer (@fangurldreamer) on Apr 20, 2018 at 2:15am PDT

Brothers #coleengotthebill @billycrawford @vhongx44 A post shared by Noel Claro (@noel_claro) on Apr 20, 2018 at 2:29am PDT

Prior to the wedding, the couple welcomed their guests with an intimate cocktail party.

Coleen and Billy have been together since 2014. The two met back when Coleen was still a co-host of the noontime show Showtime.

The couple got engaged in December 2016. – Rappler.com