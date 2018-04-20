IN PHOTOS: Coleen Garcia, Billy Crawford's romantic Balesin beach wedding
MANILA, Philippines – Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford are married. The couple tied the knot in a beach wedding on Friday, April 20, at Balesin Island.
The couple's family and friends, including Billy's co-hosts from It's Showtime, attended the wedding. (LOOK: Coleen Garcia's beautiful wedding gown)
Prior to the wedding, the couple welcomed their guests with an intimate cocktail party.
Coleen and Billy have been together since 2014. The two met back when Coleen was still a co-host of the noontime show Showtime.
The couple got engaged in December 2016. – Rappler.com