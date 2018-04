Nice Print Photography releases the video shot in Thailand

Published 6:21 AM, April 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A day before Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford's wedding, Nice Print Photography gave us a peek into the couple's prenup video shot in Thailand.

The video was shot in Koh Samui, where they also had their one of 3 prenups shot, the others being in Ethiopia and Rizal, Philippines.

Billy and Coleen are set to marry on Friday, April 20 in Balesin. – Rappler.com