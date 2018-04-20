The couple travels to Thailand, Ethiopia and nearby Rizal

Published 1:12 PM, April 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – April 20 is a big day for star couple Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford, as they are set to tie the knot before their family and friends at Balesin Island.

With one of the most talked about weddings expected to happen in a few hours, Rappler takes a look back at the 3 prenup photo sessions the couple had which had the internet buzzing.

Prenup in Thailand

In January, Nice Print Photography released the first set of prenup photos taken at Koh Samui, Thailand.

Thailand is one of many destinations that Coleen and Billy have frequented.

Ethiopia photo shoot

Last year, Coleen and Billy traveled to Ethiopia for a vacation and a photo shoot for Ethiopian Airlines. The photos, however, became controversial when netizens called them out for what they said were "distasteful" pictures.

The said photos have been removed. Billy later came out with a statement to say they never meant to offend anyone. (READ: Coleen Garcia, Billy Crawford address 'distasteful' prenup photos)

Rizal prenup

Days before the wedding, Metrophoto released the 3rd and official prenup shots of the couple. From Thailand and Ethiopia, the 3rd set was shot at Casa Bendita in Rizal province.

Unlike the glam shots in Thailand and Ethiopia, the Casa Bendita shoot featured more relaxed moments. The couple's pet dog was even part of the shoot.

"We wanted to make everything look natural yet still very beautiful.... Most [of] the shots were just really candid moments of the couple without any instructions from us," said Oly Ruiz in an interview with Metro.

Coleen and Billy . . The full set of their official prenup photos are now up at metro.style. (link in bio) . . Coleen’s Make-up: @pongniu Hairstyling: @renzpangilinan Billy’s Grooming: @aimeegrey Styling: @adrianneconcept Video: @bobnicolas . . #officialprenup #onlymetrophoto #phottixph #coleengotthebill A post shared by Metrophoto Official Account (@mymetrophoto) on Apr 17, 2018 at 6:28am PDT

Congratulations to the couple as they start their new lives together as husband and wife! Which prenup shoot was your favorite? –Rappler.com