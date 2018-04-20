The actor was arrested in Meycauayan, Bulacan

Published 12:58 PM, April 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested actor Julio Diaz in Meycauayan, Bulacan early Friday April 20, in a drug buy-bust operation.

Diaz was allegedly caught selling P500 worth of what appears to be shabu to a poseur-buyer.

Police also arrested another suspect, Ronald Gomez.

According to a police report, Diaz was a high value target of the Bulacan Provincial Police Office.

Four sachets of suspected shabu with a street value of P60,000 were seized from the suspects, along with various drug paraphernalia, and marked money. The evidence had been brought to the Bulacan Police Crime Laboratory Office for examination.

Criminal complaints against the two suspects are being prepared, according to police.

Diaz, whose real name is Mariano de Leon Regaliza is known for his performances in films such as Sakay, Takaw Tukso, and Ma'Rosa, which he was able to complete before his brain surgery last year. – Rappler.com