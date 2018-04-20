The Queen of All Media is set to do a movie with Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto

Published 1:26 PM, April 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Queen of All Media, Kris Aquino, announced her visit to ABS-CBN in the most online of ways possible – through a livestream on Facebook and Instagram showing her literal journey from her home to the network's headquarters in Quezon City.

"Are you ready?" asked one of her assistants on Friday, April 20.

"Are they ready?" Kris Aquino shot back, without missing a beat.

Kris, the youngest daughter of former president Cory Aquino and a perennial presence in daytime and primetime talk shows, left ABS-CBN in 2016.

A crowd of people was heard cheering as Kris made her way into the ABS-CBN compound.

In an interview, Kris said she will be part of a Star Cinema project, including a movie with Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto.

Since leaving ABS-CBN, Kris has been visible mostly online, producing content for her various social media pages. – Rappler.com