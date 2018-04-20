'You are missing out on experiencing what a caring, generous, polite [and] lovable boy Bimb is – and it is your loss,' Kris tells her ex-husband

MANILA, Philippines – It seems Kris Aquino is at odds again with ex-husband James Yap.

On Friday, April 20, the television host and entrepreneur took to Instagram to express her dismay over James' birthday greeting for their son.

Bimby celebrated his birthday on Thursday, April 19.

In James' post, he wrote: "Happy birthday Bimb! I miss you and think about you everyday. Alam ko na ang tagal na natin 'di nakapag-spend ng time (I know we have not spent much time) together, at di nagkikita (and we haven't seen each other), but I want you to know that I'm always here for you. I will always be your papa. I hope you enjoy your birthday."

Happy birthday Bimb! I miss you and think about you everyday. Alam ko na ang tagal na natin di nakapagspend ng time together, at di nagkikita, but i want you to know that I’m always here for you. I will always be your papa. I hope you enjoy your birthday! A post shared by James Yap (@jamesyap18) on Apr 19, 2018 at 3:03am PDT

Kris, who just signed a movie contract with ABS-CBN, did not hold back in her post.

"Ngayon patas na tayo, hindi na ko pwedeng ma-accuse ng power tripping. NANAHIMIK ako for so LONG- even when you crossed the line when promoting that bar you are part-owner of- nagsalita ka & nasa PEP yung video na napanuod ni Bimb mismo, 'Nakakawalang ganang mag-effort na magpaka-tatay kay Bimb kasi hindi naman appreciated,'" she wrote.

(Now we're even. I cannot be accused of power tripping anymore. I've kept quiet for so long – even when you crossed the line when promoting the bar you are part-owner of – and in the PEP video that Bimby himself have seen, you said 'It's hard to make an effort to be a father to Bimby because it's not appreciated.')

Kris recalled the time when, in a 2013 TV Patrol interview, James said that he couldn't spend time with Bimby because she was supposedly limiting him from doing so.

"Ay oo nga pala (Why yes), of course pinag-aksayahan mo siya ng panahon (you gave him your time) 5 years ago – kasi nasa Malacañang pa ang Tito nya (because his uncle was still in Malacañang )...

"Nung tinanong ka bakit hindi ka na nag share sa tuition ni Bimb ang 'excuse' mo dahil hindi ka na consult nung ililipat sya ng school... Sinunod ko yung annulment compromise financial agreement of 2011 which gave you millions; 2014 tayo pumirma ng compromise child support, once ka lang nag abot ng half mo pang education ni Bimb- after the signing.

(When you were asked why you weren;t able to give your share of the tuition for Bimby, your 'excuse' was because you weren't consulted that he was being moved to another school. I followed the annulment compromise financial agreement in 2011 which gave you millions. In 2014 we signed a compromised child support. You just gave your half of the share only once for Bimby's education after signing.)

"When Bimb saw the post na BINASTOS sya na 'baklain' sya (he was direspected and called 'gay'), he shrugged it off and said: 'Mom- who cares? My own biological dad said that about me in court and he's said it so many other times?' Nanahimik pa rin ako about that kasi feeling ko- wag mo kaming guluhin, peaceful tayo... Eh humirit ka with your birthday post. (I kept quiet about that because I felt you should not have disturbed us, we were peaceful, and now you made a comment with your birthday post.)"

She continued: "So bakit nga ba hindi kayo nagkikita? Ganito ka simple- wala ka nang pakinabang kay Bimb. Wala na kasi kaming 'power' so bakit ka pa didikit? Madali kung gusto mo."

(So why haven't you two seen each other? It's simple- you have no use for Bimb. Because we don't have anymore 'power' so why should you stick with us? It's easy if you want.)

Kris also wrote how James' sibling is in touch with her helper Bincai, and how her sisters Ballsy and Pinky are still in touch with the family in Iloilo which he considers as his own.

"You are missing out on experiencing what a caring, generous, polite & lovable boy Bimb is- and it is your LOSS. I am ready to be bashed for washing our dirty laundry (of course w/ Ariel Antibac w/ the power of Safeguard) on IG BUT this mother has had it w/ half truths and hypocrisy & she needed to make a stand for truth."

The couple, whose marriage was annulled in 2012, have had a cold relationship since their separation. In 2017, Kris also called James out for allegedly using Bimby for publicity when he spoke about his son during the opening of a bar he's a co-owner of.

She also filed a temporary restraining order against James in 2013. Back then, Kris said that he made "overt sexual advances" on her. – Rappler.com