Published 5:42 PM, April 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Days after Filipina theater actress Rachelle Ann Go and businessman Martin Spies officially started forever on Wednesday, April 18, their official videographer, Treehouse Story, made public the video of the intimate nuptials and...we have all the feels.

The video, which is around 7 minutes long, begins with footage of Rachelle and Martin talking to each other as the sun sets. The couple muses about how their relationship began and the uncertainties they encountered along the way.

In the video, the couple is seen enjoying their big day in the company of family and friends. There are light moments too, particularly when Rachelle says: "Lord give me your strength, Lord give me your grace. Malulusaw Lord yung make-up ko (Lord, my makeup might fade right away)."

The video ends with Rachelle speaking to Martin: "We are a team now and I am so excited to fulfill our purpose together. You are worth the wait. You are worth it."

Watch the video in full here:

– Rappler.com