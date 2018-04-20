The blushing bride wears a gown by Galia Lahav

Published 6:13 PM, April 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Coleen Garcia married Billy Crawford in Balesin on Friday, April 20, wearing a gown by Israeli designer Galia Lahav.

The blushing bride’s dress was sleeveless and had a demure v-neck cut. It was beaded from top to bottom and featured a short train. Her sheer veil trailed behind her.

To complete the look, Coleen wore her hair up and away from her face, with a neat middle part. Her hair was done by Renz Pangilinan, while her makeup was by Pong Niu.



What do you think of Coleen’s wedding day look? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com