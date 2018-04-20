Kim Atienza, Gary Valenciano, Sharon Cuneta, Vhong Navarro, and Vice Ganda are among the guests at the wedding

Published 6:38 PM, April 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia tied the knot on Friday, April 20, with some of their celebrity friends in attendance. The wedding was held at the exclusive Balesin Island.

Coleen walked down the aisle in a wedding gown by Israeli designer Galia Lahav.

Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano performed a song during the ceremony, while Vhong Navarro and Billy's good friends Jay-R, Kris Lawrence, and Ria Atayde were part of the entourage.

Vicki Belo, Tim Yap, Vice Ganda, Amy Perez, Kim Atienza, Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano, and Sharon Cuneta also attended the wedding. Vicki's daughter, Scarlet Snow Belo, was also at the wedding.

– Rappler.com