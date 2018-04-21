IN PHOTOS: PH celebrities get starstruck over Cole Sprouse
MANILA, Philippines – Riverdale star Cole Sprouse arrived in Manila on Wednesday, April 18 and charmed fans and even members of the media on Friday, April 20. (WATCH: What Cole Sprouse thinks of Manila [and where else he wants to go in the Philippines])
Following his fan meetings, Cole headed to the Bench Cafe in Bonifacio High Street. Bench's local endorsers were apparently also smitten with Cole.
Eat Bulaga's Maine Mendoza posted a series of photos of her pretending to feed Cole halo-halo.
Julia and Claudia Barretto also had their photos taken with Cole.
Gabbi Garcia got her fan girl moment.
Leila Alcasid also got a hug.
Juliana Gomez als got the chance to hug Cole, with father Richard photobombing their moment.
Beauty queens Ariella Arida and Nicole Cordoves had their moments with Jughead!
Solenn Heussaff got her chance to get to know Cole and shared some photos on her IG stories.
Ylona Garcia and Karylle were spotted at the fan meet at the Mall of Asia Arena.
But Cole wasn't just the star of the night. Baeby Baste also entertained guests, including Cole, with a song number.
Baste and Cole!— j. (@marcinareus) April 20, 2018
solenn IGS pic.twitter.com/jOS7t7cpSK
Lookit @colesprouse enjoying Baste’s rendition of @edsheeran’s Perfect— chu (@piecesofchi) April 20, 2018
lovipoe | IGS pic.twitter.com/aOH4zKBxuF
Indeed, Manila caught the Cole Sprouse fever! – Rappler.com