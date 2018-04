Avicii, real name Tim Bergling dies in Oman

Published 2:08 AM, April 21, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – Avicii, one of the world's most successful DJs who helped lead the global boom in electronic music, died Friday, April 20 in Oman, his representative said. He was 28.

The Swedish DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead during a visit to the kingdom's capital Muscat, a statement said without specifying a cause. –Rappler.com

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates