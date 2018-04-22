'Sampal sa mukha ko ang inilabas na feature ngayong gabi nung misis ni Mar Roxas,' says a furious Kris Aquino on social media

Published 10:37 PM, April 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino is not yet done.

The "Queen of All Media" turned to social media – Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook – to lash out against her former daytime show co-host Korina Sanchez over a feature that the latter did on Kris' ex-husband, basketball player James Yap.

"I have really had enough. Simple lang – minsan lang akong pinakiusapan ng kapatid ko – never para sa sarili niya pero para sa kandidatong inendorso niya. Dahil mahal ko siya, ginawa ko. Lahat ng batikos ng dahil sa pagtulong na 'yon tinanggap ko... Tatlong beses akong nagpunta sa Davao – sa kampanya nung 2010, kampanya [nung] 2013 para kay [Senator Francis Escudero and Senator Grace Poe], at nung nag Kris TV. Si PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte), lahat nung pagkakataon na nagkaharap kami, mabuti ang pinakita sa 'kin," said Kris in a post accompanied by a picture of her with Duterte.

(I have really had enough. It's simple – my brother rarely asks me for anything – never for himself but for the candidate he endorsed. I love him so I did it. All the criticism I got, I accepted. Thrice I went to Davao – during the 2010 campaign, the 2013 campaign for Senator Francis Escudero and Senator Grace Poe, and for Kris TV. PRRD, in all those instances, showed nothing but kindness towards me.)

A post shared by Kris C. Aquino (@krisaquino) on Apr 22, 2018 at 6:23am PDT

She added: "Sampal sa mukha ko ang inilabas na feature ngayong gabi nung misis ni Mar Roxas. Yes, pinepersonal ko dahil binuwis ko ang kinabukasan namin ng mga anak ko ng walang inasahang kapalit. At ang ganti sa 'kin at sa mga anak ko ngayon ay binida pa ang deadbeat na tatay... I apologize sa Kuya ko, humihingi rin ako ng paumanhin sa ninang ko na nanay ni Mar – pero klarong klaro sa 'kin kung bakit ang nanalong pangulo ay si Duterte."

(The feature that the wife of Mar Roxas came out with today is a slap to my face. Yes, I am taking this personally because I put my and my children's future on the line without expecting anything in return. And the apparent payback for me and my children is a feature on a deadbeat father. I apologize to my brother, as well as to my godmother who is Mar's mother – but it's clear now why it was Duterte who won as president.)

Her post, which is going viral on social media, ended with an emoji of a fist – Duterte's trademark sign.

While Kris did not name Korina in the post, she was clearly referring to the Rated K host. Korina is the wife of defeated 2016 presidential candidate Manuel "Mar" Roxas II.

Kris and Korina were once co-hosts in a morning show that aired on ABS-CBN.

Kris, the youngest daughter of former president Cory Aquino and sister of Duterte's predecessor, Benigno Aquino III, endorsed Liberal Party (LP) candidates during the 2016 elections, including Roxas. She drew flak for using the presidential helicopter then to attend a campaign sortie.

Over the weekend, Kris lashed out against James, her ex-husband with whom she has a child, Bimby. Kris vented on social media in reaction to statements that James had made about the 11-year-old Bimby. – Rappler.com