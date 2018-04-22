After lashing out against Korina Sanchez, Kris Aquino apologizes 'for including politics' in the issue

Published 1:48 AM, April 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Hours after lashing out against a former co-host and wife of a 2016 presidential candidate she endorsed, Kris Aquino turned to Instagram early morning Monday, April 23, to "apologize" to a bunch of people.

"I know I’ve unleashed a double edged sword. I know i’ve made enemies, and i’ve also found kindred spirits in MOTHERS who like me have felt that they have had ENOUGH & they had to take a stand & say I AM NOW FIGHTING BACK. I also know i have personal demons i need to exorcise because no matter what i still want to be someone my sons can be proud of... so i will collect my thoughts & try my best to forgive regardless of the fact no remorse has ever been shown," said Kris in an Instagram post accompanied by an all-black video with Whitney Houston's "Try It On My Own."

She added: "I apologize for including politics, but that is the unfortunate baggage & responsibility of my last name. But i will not delete any posts because my anger comes from the heart of a mother who has been unnecessarily stepped on by someone who hasn’t had the privilege of motherhood... I do sincerely apologize to my brother. And I apologize to President Duterte. And Mar, to you i am sorry. In the same way i would always wonder why i would be dragged into issues not of my doing- i was guilty of that tonight. I’ll be back after i have found my peace. Until then, to all those who still found it in their hearts to understand & embrace me & my sons- you have my eternal gratitude. #laban."

On Sunday evening, April 22, Kris hit Korina for a Rated K episode that featured James Yap, her ex-husband and father to Bimby, Kris' 11-year-old son.

"Sampal sa mukha ko ang inilabas na feature ngayong gabi nung misis ni Mar Roxas. Yes, pinepersonal ko dahil binuwis ko ang kinabukasan namin ng mga anak ko ng walang inasahang kapalit. At ang ganti sa 'kin at sa mga anak ko ngayon ay binida pa ang deadbeat na tatay... I apologize sa Kuya ko, humihingi rin ako ng paumanhin sa ninang ko na nanay ni Mar – pero klarong klaro sa 'kin kung bakit ang nanalong pangulo ay si Duterte," she said in the earlier post.

(The feature that the wife of Mar Roxas came out with today is a slap to my face. Yes, I am taking this personally because I put my and my children's future on the line without expecting anything in return. And the apparent payback for me and my children is a feature on a deadbeat father. I apologize to my brother, as well as to my godmother who is Mar's mother – but it's clear now why it was Duterte who won as president.)

The segment was about James, his pregnant girlfriend, and two-year-old son.

Kris recently broke her silence yet again on James, whom she has always had a tricky relationship with.

The "Queen of All Media" lashed out against her former husband over rude statements he made about their son. Kris called James out for making statements about Bimby and their terse relationship, while allegedly failing to make the effort to spend time with his son.

Kris is the sister of former president Benigno Aquino III, who endorsed Mar Roxas for president in the 2016 elections. The two former senators remain close allies, and are both members of the Liberal Party. – Rappler.com