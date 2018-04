Kensington Palace announces that the Duchess of Cambridge is now in labor

Published 3:44 PM, April 23, 2018

LONDON, United Kingdom – Prince William's wife Kate was admitted to hospital on Monday, April 23 in the early stages of labor, Kensington Palace said.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her 3rd child, after Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The baby will be 5th in line to the British throne.–Rappler.com

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.