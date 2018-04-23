Are you looking forward to #SarangHaeInManila?

Published 8:00 PM, April 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jung Hae-in, one of South Korea’s rising stars, will be coming to Manila on June 30, 2018 for a fan meet and greet.

Filipinos are likely most familiar with Hae-in’s work as the scene-stealing policeman Han Woo-tak in the 2017 Korean drama (K-drama) While You Were Sleeping.

He first got the public’s attention after appearing in the music video for the song “Moya” in 2013. He later debuted on K-drama Bride of the Century the next year.

His other works on television include The Three Musketeers, Prison Playbook, and Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food – his first drama as the leading man to Korean actress Sohn Ye-jin. He’s also starred in movies including The Youth, Conspiracy: Age of the Rebellion, and The King’s Case Notes.

Hae-in is set to star in Heungboo this year, playing the role of King Heonjoing. The actor won the New Star Award in the 2016 SBS Drama Awards and in the following year, he was nominated for the excellence in acting award.

Hae-in will be flying over for a meet-and-greet at the KIA Theatre in Quezon City at 6 pm on June 40, according to local organizer CDM Entertainment.

Tickets for the meet and greet go on sale on May 26, through TicketNet outlets and TicketNet’s official website.

The prices are as follows:

P7, 800.00 for the MVP pass (includes a group photo by 15s, a high touch, and an event poster)

P5, 800.00 for VIP ticket holders (includes a high touch, an event poster, and a chance to take home an artist Polaroid for 20 lucky winners)

P3, 500.00 for general admission (with an event poster and a high touch)

Are you looking forward to #SarangHaeInManila? – Rappler.com