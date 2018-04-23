The actress posts about her journey to the finish line

Published 9:28 PM, April 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re looking for fitspiration (or actually, just good old inspiration), look no further than Anne Curtis – the actress just completed the 2018 London Marathon, finishing strong with a time of 5 hours and 12 minutes.

“The [London Marathon] was my hardest race. The hardest to get into and the hardest for me to finish,” she said, saying that while the route was much easier than the New York Marathon’s (Anne’s first marathon, which she completed in 2016), the heat made the London run more challenging.

“I had a hard time breathing, I felt dehydrated, the sun was beaming intensely and at one point I wanted to give up (I know. So dramatic) but I knew I was running this for a cause. Running with a mission – For the FILIPINO YOUTH,” she said.

Anne dedicated her run to the children of UNICEF Philippines – particularly those who were affected by the war in Marawi. The actress generated over P280,000 – way more than her initial target of P84,000 – for the organization through her fundraising page.

Anne thanked the FIlipinos in London for cheering her on, saying “you don’t know how much it helped me.”

“[London Marathon] you were amazing and my first ever difficult run but I’m coming back for you when I’m done with the world majors!! Just you wait,” she said.

Anne has been posting about the London Marathon for months, and her training was definitely intense. In the lead up to the actual race, she ran several shorter marathons, sometimes through foot pain and searing heat.

How’s that for fitspiration? – Rappler.com