LOOK: Anne Curtis finishes London Marathon
MANILA, Philippines – If you’re looking for fitspiration (or actually, just good old inspiration), look no further than Anne Curtis – the actress just completed the 2018 London Marathon, finishing strong with a time of 5 hours and 12 minutes.
And I did it! Finished my Second World Major Marathon. Time - 5:12. The @londonmarathon was my hardest race. The hardest to get into and the hardest for me to finish. Don’t get me wrong, the route is much easier than NYC but I did not expect the unusual London heat. The moment I hit 20km at 12:30pm. I had a hard time breathing, felt dehydrated, the sun was beaming intensely and at one point I wanted to give up (I know. So dramatic) but I knew I was running this for a cause. Running with a mission - For the FILIPINO YOUTH @unicefphils . As painful as it was, it helped me power through those 42 kilometres! I’d like to thank the Filipino Community here in London that were on the side lines cheering me on. You don’t know how much it helped me. Thank you. I’ve read all your posts and I’m so touched by your kind words. Thank you so much! Mistakes and new learnings were made on this run. @londonmarathon you were amazing and my first ever difficult run but I’m coming back for you when I’m done with the world majors!! Just you wait. #Londonmarathon #LondonMarathANNEventure /a>
“The [London Marathon] was my hardest race. The hardest to get into and the hardest for me to finish,” she said, saying that while the route was much easier than the New York Marathon’s (Anne’s first marathon, which she completed in 2016), the heat made the London run more challenging.
“I had a hard time breathing, I felt dehydrated, the sun was beaming intensely and at one point I wanted to give up (I know. So dramatic) but I knew I was running this for a cause. Running with a mission – For the FILIPINO YOUTH,” she said.
Anne dedicated her run to the children of UNICEF Philippines – particularly those who were affected by the war in Marawi. The actress generated over P280,000 – way more than her initial target of P84,000 – for the organization through her fundraising page.
Anne thanked the FIlipinos in London for cheering her on, saying “you don’t know how much it helped me.”
“[London Marathon] you were amazing and my first ever difficult run but I’m coming back for you when I’m done with the world majors!! Just you wait,” she said.
Anne has been posting about the London Marathon for months, and her training was definitely intense. In the lead up to the actual race, she ran several shorter marathons, sometimes through foot pain and searing heat.
Another Half Marathon done Performance/Pace could have been better but still happy to get my mileage in for my @londonmarathon training AND getting to add another medal to my collection whilst at it@runrio_inc my fave part was reaching the water station and having ICE TUBIG It was heaven! Promise! Ang Laki ng tulong nya! Now off to work! Shooting a new TVC today . Happy Sunday! #LondonMarathANNEventure #LondonMarathon #runriotrilogy2018
JUST 2 WEEKS TO GO till the @londonmarathon Now, I’m really really starting to get nervous! One thing is for sure though, running for the children of the Philippines will keep me inspired! Thank you to everyone that’s donated! You can still donate over on my simply giving page (link in my bio) All funds that I raise will go towards @unicefphils programs for the children of Marawi that were affected by the war. Thank you again!! Waaaaah! Almost at the home run! Eeeeep! Still have to find the perfect running outfit that will suit the weather in Londy! Nothing obviously available here! Anyone can give me a heads up #LondonMarathon #LondonMaratANNEventure
Warning: ANNOYING SELFIE. - when no one in your household is awake to take your photo but you're so pleased with yourself! First 25km in over a year! 6:00 pace Kept it steady and kept telling myself - just don't walk Yey! Getting my milage in for the @londonmarathon Thanks ninong @kuyakim_atienza Good Morning!!! #LondonMarathon #LondonMarathANNEventure
