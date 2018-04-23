...but we've yet to find out just who Kris Aquino is playing

MANILA, Philippines – The first full trailer for Crazy Rich Asians just dropped, and it’s as lavish and exciting as expected of a film based on Kevin Kwan’s best-selling novel.

The trailer shows Constance Wu and Henry Golding taking on the fan-favorite roles of Rachel Chu and Nick Young, the central couple whose relationship is challenged when Nick brings Rachel home for the first time to meet his family. It's a complicated enough step in any relationship, but it gets, well, crazy, if one of the parties (in this case, Nick), apparently comes from Singapore’s economic top-tier.

The trailer also gives fans a glimpse of another fan-favorite: Michelle Yeoh looking perfect as Eleanor Young, Nick’s unflagging mother who is determined to keep him from marrying Rachel.

Aside from seeing these beloved characters in the flesh, we also get a glimpse of the extravagant world that Kwan detailed in his novels: from the fancy parties, to the couture dresses, to the private island getaways – and is that Tyersall Park we see?

Not in the trailer is Filipino actress Kris Aquino, who is playing a mystery role in the film. It looks like fans will just have to wait until the next trailer – or until the film itself – to find out who Kris is playing.

Crazy Rich Asians is set for US release in August 2018. – Rappler.com