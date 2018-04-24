The film is Kris' Star Cinema comeback

Published 11:48 AM, April 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino is set to make her big screen comeback alongside Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto in Star Cinema’s I Love You Hater, and the "Queen of All Media" was generous with the details of her new role – and the rest of the movie.

In an Instagram post that should come with a mild spoiler alert, Kris said that she is soon starting her transformation into Sasha Imperial, the high-powered media executive Joshua and Julia want to work for.

“Baka habang nag shu-shooting, makalimutan ko kung sino si Kris at sino si Sasha, marami kasi sila masyadong pagkakahawig (While shooting, I might forget who Kris is and who Sasha is, because they have so many similarities),” she said.

Kris said that Sasha was a former broadcast journalist who went on to build a media empire – not unlike Kris, who also built her company, Kris Cojuangco Aquino Productions.

“Maraming bubog ang buhay ni Sasha, maaga siya nawalan ng ina, ang tatay nya ay may malubhang karamdaman, umuuwi sya sa isang mansyon pero kahit akala ng lahat napakasaya ng buhay nya, hindi sya buo dahil wala syang naging anak at hindi sya nagkaroon ng ‘closure’ sa dating asawa,” she said.

(There are a lot of tragedies in Sasha’s life, she lost her mother early, her father has a serious illness, she goes home to a mansion but even while people think her life is so happy, she isn’t whole because she never had kids, and she didn’t get ‘closure’ with her former husband.)

She said that Joko and Zoey – presumably Joshua and Julia’s characters, will be instrumental to Sasha’s healing. The two will be competing against each other to be Sasha’s executive assistant, but will end up falling in love with each other in the process.

“Ngunit silang 3, maraming KATOTOHANANG madidiskubre at kailangang matapang na harapin dahil pinagsama sila ng TADHANA,” Kris said.

(The 3 of them will discover a lot of truths and will need to be brave enough to face them because they were brought together by fate.)

“It will be a difficult couple of months because there are painful truths in Sasha’s life that run parallel to mine,” Kris said, saying that she made the video montage she posted of her with her sons to remind her that she is Kris, and not Sasha.

I Love You Hater is directed by Giselle Andres, and is scheduled for release on June 13. – Rappler.com