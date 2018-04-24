The couple are welcome back to the show by the hosts, plus showing highlights of their wedding

Published 6:54 PM, April 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Days after their wedding in Balesin island, Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia were welcomed by their It's Showtime co-hosts on Tuesday, April 24.

The hosts of the show serenaded them with some love songs.

"Masarap siyempre, kasi matagal naming hinihintay ito at ipinaglaban talaga namin ito," Coleen said after the number.

(It feels great because we've waited for this for a long time and we fought for this.)

"We are not the reason why we made it this far – ang Diyos talaga. Ang Diyos ang nagbuhat sa amin papunta rito at nakarating kami dito in one piece stronger than ever thanks to God."

(It was really God. it was God who carried us to this and we arrived in one piece stronger than ever thanks to God.)

Billy said seeing Coleen walk down the aisle was special for him. "I'm so content, happy that I've found someone. Totoo 'yung sinabi ni Coleen (What Coleen said was true): This is God's gift for me so I will cherish it forever," he said.

The couple also gave the audience a glimpse of their wedding video shot by Bob Nicolas. The full video has yet to be posted.

On Instagram, Coleen posted their first selfie as husband and wife.

"First selfie as Mr. and Mrs. Crawford, right here where we started: #ItsShowtime! Thank you guys for the special celebration you planned for us today."

First selfie as Mr. and Mrs. Crawford, right here where we started: #ItsShowtime! Thank you guys for the special celebration you planned for us today Thank you also to @trinitybridal for my flower crown, and @patriciasantosatelier for my reception gown! So so happy!!! . Been MIA for the past couple of days cause my phone disappeared from my room on the night of our wedding. But now that I’m back on Instagram, I apologize in advance for flooding your feed with wedding photos! #coleengotthebill A post shared by Coleen Garcia Crawford (@coleen) on Apr 23, 2018 at 11:35pm PDT

The couple married on April 20. – Rappler.com