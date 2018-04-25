'You truly deserve every blessing you have received,' Neil says

Published 10:56 AM, April 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Angel Locsin celebrated her birthday on Monday, April 23 and boyfriend Neil Arce shared his birthday message for the actress on Instagram.

In the post, he wrote: "Happy Birthday my Love! You’ve lived your life making sure everyone around you is happy and well. You truly deserve every blessing you have received. Getting to know you even more makes me realize kung gaano ka bagay yung name mo sayo (how well your name fits you). Happy happy birthday."

Angel, meanwhile, thanked Neil and her friends, including Bubbles Paraiso and her glam team for celebrating with her. She also shared a few pictures on Instagram.

"I thought today will be just like any other day. It turned out to be one of the BEST BIRTHDAYS I've ever had. Thanks to the overflowing love I received from all of you. Seriously, I’m amazed on how many of you remembered my birthday and left me wondering what I did to deserve your time and effort! From the bottom of my heart, thank you! I’m humbled to have so many wonderful people in my life," she said.

Neil and Angel, who have been dating exclusively, confirmed they were a couple last February. –Rappler.com