JM talks about staying clean and getting support

Published 3:18 PM, April 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After a two year-hiatus from showbiz, JM de Guzman returns to television with daytime drama Precious Hearts Romances Presents Araw Gabi, opposite Pinoy Big Brother alum Barbie Imperial.

In an interview with the reporters on Monday, April 23, JM shared that he’s both overwhelmed and grateful for the unexpected support he’s gotten. Just when he thought his career was over, he was given yet another chance to redeem himself.

“Nung time na pinayagan ako ng rehab to reintegrate and make amends sa mga tao, sa ABS, pumunta po kami dito wala po ako ine-expect na kahit ano, nagulat nga po ako na meron pa po sila planong ganyan. Sobra ko po lahat na-appreciate,” he explained.

(When I was allowed time off to go to rehab, to reintegrate and make amends with people, we went to ABS without any expectations. So I was just surprised that they had something planned for me. I appreciate everything.)

“Sobra ko pong na-appreciate. Sobra ko kina-count po siya every second para talagang ma-remind ako, ‘wag mapunta sa ulo ko, na pahalagahan ko, na lagi kong pasalamatan.”

(I really appreciate it. I count every second to remind myself not to take this for granted, to cherish this, to be thankful for this.)

Currently, JM is in touch with a counselor everyday and attends monthly meetings with his support group. For anyone battling addiction, JM stressed the importance of seeking professional help.

“Kailangang maging humble enough pa rin ako to seek help, always. Kasi recovering po kasi hindi naman din matatapos agad eh, lifelong struggle,” he shared.

(I need to be humble enough to seek help, always. Because I'm still recovering. This isn't over yet. It's a lifelong struggle.)

“So as long as tumigil ako humingi ng tulong or magpa-support, dun ako puwedeng madapa po ulit. Sa ngayon talaga, iwo-work hard ko. Pagtatrabahuhan ko po. Sineseryoso ko. Not like before na binitawan ko saka inasa ko nalang sa sarili kong diskarte. Ngayon mas nakadikit po ako sa support group po namin.”

(If I stop asking for help or support, there's a chance I'll stumble again. So now, I work hard at it. This is something I work on. I take this seriously, unlike before

During the interview, JM also clarified that his breakup with Jessy Mendiola should not be blamed for his relapse in 2015.

“Hindi ko puwede sisihin dun eh kasi lahat naman ng tao nagdadaan sa kahit anong problema or whatever. Sinisisi ko lahat sa maling choices na ginawa ko,” he explained.

(I can't blame the breakup for what happened because everyone encounters problems. I blame the wrong choices I made.)

Cast on working with JM

When they first started filming for Precious Hearts Romances Presents Araw Gabi, JM recalled feeling anxious on set. His co-stars, however, had nothing but kind words for JM.

Vina Morales and Rita Avila both noticed that JM has gotten better with his craft, successfully using his past experiences to channel the needed emotions.

“He's a very good actor. Nakikita mong mahal niya yung trabaho niya (I saw how he loves his work). I’m so proud of him dahil itong binigay na chance sa kanya, ginagalingan niya (because he did very well with the second chance he got). He's giving his best,” Vina shared.

Having worked with JM previously in All of Me in 2015, Barbie also noticed the improvement in her co-actor.

“Ngayon po sa Araw Gabi sobrang napahanga ako sa kanya kasi sobrang galing niya po umarte ‘yung tipo na talagang ramdam mo yung kahit wala po syang sinasabi, nakikita mo sa mata niya.”

(In Araw Gabi, I was really amazed with his work because he acts so well. Sometimes, he doesn't even need to say anything – you see it in his eyes.)

Precious Hearts Romances Presents Araw Gabi premieres April 30. – Rappler.com