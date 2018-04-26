Film maker Dan Villegas shares on Instagram a screen test for an upcoming Angelica Panganiban-Carlo Aquino movie

Published 9:58 AM, April 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – They made teenage hearts flutter back in the day as "Jelai" and "Jun-Jun" on G-mik. And it looks like fans of the Angelica Panganiban-Carlo Aquino tandem are in for a throwback of epic kilig proportions as a reunion movie is truly in the works.

Film maker Dan Villegas, producer of the hugot-inducing Never Not Love You, shared on Instagram a picture of the two former reel- and real-life love team on-camera for a "looktest."

A looktest or a screen test is done to check if an actor or actress is suitable for a particular role or if actors have rapport on-camera.

Carlo joined in teasing fans by uploading his own picture that showed him hugging Angelica. "jose_liwanagPagkakakitaan @iamangelicap #Looktest #Happening #Walangbayad," he wrote as the caption.

The two have been teasing both fans and eath other on social media, posting pictures of them together or replying to each others' social media posts.

Carlo surprised Angelica in February 2018 when he dropped by a launch of a book wherein she wrote the foreword, to give her a gift. The book was appropriately entitled "Para Kay Ex (For My Ex)."

There are no details about the upcoming project but thus far, Angelica has said that they'll be doing a "rom-com." – Rappler.com