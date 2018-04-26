This is the group's second time in the awards

Published 5:39 PM, April 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop group BTS will be performing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, the entertainment publication announced.

It's historic. BTS will be the first K-pop group to perform in the awards, where they are nominated for Top Social Artist. It's a double treat for their fans. Billboard reports that BTS will be debuting a new song during the performance.

The Bangtan Boys, of course, have attended the awards before. They won as Top Social Artist in 2017. (READ: Beginner's guide: Why we're going crazy over BTS)

Both Billboard and BTS confirmed the performance through their respective tweets.

Look out for our second appearance or - say what?- FIRST PERFORMANCE at the @BBMAs! #BTS_BBMAs



2018년 빌보드 뮤직 어워즈도 함께 할 수 있도록 해준 아미들에게 감사합니다!

