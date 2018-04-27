1 MATCH URL: https://assets.rappler.com/9C896116DED6420AA1C4786F3A175946/img/D8D82DA6BF274F51BFF1D7428C00465A/billyandcoleenweddingvideo.jpg

MANILA, Philippines – Bob Nicolas released the full wedding video of Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia on Friday, April 27, one week after the event.

The video showed highlights from the couple's vows to the exchange of gifts, and the ceremony and reception.

"Love, knowing that it is God's will for me to marry you, I make a commitment to you today in the presence of our Lord," Billy told Coleen at the start of the video.

Vhong Navarro, one of Billy's best friends and co-host on It's Showtime, recalled how Billy fought for his love for Coleen during the pre-dinner party before the wedding.

"Si Billy Crawford po [ay] ipinaglaban niya 'yung pagmamahal niya para kay Coleen. Si Billy Crawford po lahat handa ipagpalit ho para hindi mawala si Coleen. Lahat gagawin ni Billy Crawford para kay Coleen – mawalan ng trabaho, mawalan ng kaibigan – ang importante sa kanya ay ang buhay niya ay umiikot kay Coleen Garcia," Vhong said.

(Billy fought for his love for Coleen. Billy is ready to give up everything for Coleen and will do anything to be with her. He will do everything for Coleen – be it to lose his job, lose friends – what's important is that his life revolves around Coleen.)

In his vows, Billy promised to be the best husband to Coleen.

Coleen said: "I promise to help you in your mission to become the best version of yourself in the same way that being with you has made me so free to finally be myself. I will support you and watch you spread your wings but I will also be your safety net in case you ever fall."

Billy recalled that their relationship was a "you and me against the world" thing, but now things have changed.

"No more secrets. Just love, transparency, faithfulness, respect, care, consistency, joy and all the other beautiful things that our savior Jesus Christ has taught," he said.

The wedding is the culmination of the couple's relationship which was confirmed in 2014. The couple got engaged in 2016. – Rappler.com