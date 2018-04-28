In a tweet, the comedian tells Beyonce to watch out for the boys' performance of her song, 'Listen'

Published 3:09 PM, April 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino singers Francis Concepcion, Mackie Empuerto, and Kiefer Sanchez – also known as the TNT Boys – performed on the stage of Little Big Shots US recently, and once again wowed international viewers – including top comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

The 3 boys did their version of Beyonce’s “Listen,” the empowerment anthem that she sang in the film Dreamgirls. Their performance impressed Ellen so much that she even tweeted a video of it, saying, “Beyonce, I hope you watch Sunday’s episode of [Little Big Shots].”

Beyoncé, I hope you watch Sunday’s episode of #LittleBigShots. pic.twitter.com/OP4xhyN8lZ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 27, 2018

The clip their performance also showed Little Big Shots US host Steve Harvey visibly impressed by the trio’s vocal stylings.

This isn’t the TNT Boys’ first time on the Little Big Shots stage. They also performed on the UK edition of the show, where they performed the same song.

The boys are going to be part of the upcoming season of Your Face Sounds Familiar, where they will be impersonating famous artists and musicians. – Rappler.com