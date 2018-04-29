"Grabe. Almost 3 hours of non-stop dancing and salute EXO!" tweets Anne

Published 9:49 AM, April 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Are you a K-pop fan? Looks like Anne Curtis is too – an EXO-L to be exact! (READ: EXO returns to Manila for 'The ElyXiOn' tour)

The It's Showtime host was seen attending the Korean-Chinese boy band EXO's concert 'The ElyXiOn' in Manila on Saturday, April 28 at the Mall of Asia Arena. (READ: EXO returns to Manila for 'The ElyXiOn' tour)

Wow. That was awesome. Graaaaaaaabe. Almost 3 hours of non-stop dancing and Salute @weareoneEXO That concert was I was blown away! — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) April 28, 2018



And like most EXO-Ls, Anne had a lot of emotions – and emojis – to share after watching the spectacle that was ElyXiOn.

"Wow. That was awesome. Grabe. Almost 3 hours of non-stop dancing and salute EXO! That concert was fire! I was blown away!" she tweeted after the show ended.

Anne's seriees of tweets singled out EXO's main vocalist D.O., lead rapper Chanyeol, and lead dancer Sehun.

When I saw D.O performing medyo shookt kasi last memory of him is in it’s ok that’s love! Super happy to see him in person! Tapos si Chanyeol ayieee. Even if I knew wala sa setlist & it’s not an EXO song may katiting akong hopia na beke nemen sa solo nya Stay with me. pic.twitter.com/AGpjrU0DHF — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) April 28, 2018

Tapos Ito talaga kasi yun e... Sya talaga. Pero pero when Suho performed playboy. Hala sya. Nababa ko phone ko Basta! Aside from singing, all of them are soooooo good at dancing!!! pic.twitter.com/p4JlTBtDNY — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) April 28, 2018



"When I saw D.O. performing medyo (I was) shookt kasi (because my) last memory of him is in [It's Okay, That's Love]. Super happy to see him in person!" Anne said. Do Kyungsoo, more popularly known as D.O., starred in the hit Korean drama in 2014.

In a tweet, Anne said she hoped Chanyeol's would sing his solo song "Stay with Me": "Tapos si Chanyeol! Ayieee. Even if I knew wala sa (it's not in the) setlist & it’s not an EXO song may katiting akong hopia na beke nemen sa solo nya (I had a little hope that he will sing) Stay with me."

Chanyeol sang the Korean drama Guardian's original soundtrack "Stay with Me" with Bae Jin-yeong (Punch).



Anne explained her K-pop 'crossover' began after researching about the official soundtracks of her favorite Korean dramas. She was intrigued since most of them happened to be singers as well.

That’s actually how i’m slowly crossing over to kpop because I research the OST’S and actors tapos un pala singers din sila. I like listening to a lot of groups and solo artists now. ❤️ Pero... Kdrama for life pa rin! Hahaha ❤️ — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) April 28, 2018



Anne wished more Korean artists would come and perform in Manila, especially girl groups BlackPink and Bolbbalgan4.

Do you have photos with EXO-L Anne during the concert? Comment them down below! — Rappler.com