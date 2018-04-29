Happy 22nd anniversary to the couple!

April 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta and her husband, Senator Francis Pangilinan, turned to social media to wish each other a happy anniversary on Saturday, April 28.

The two have been married for 22 years.

"Thank you for my beautiful Anniversary flowers, Sutart. And for the sweet message. Hasn't been an easy 22 years, but here we are still – and with our 4 not-so-little Gremlins! May God bless us and our family always. Thanks, Kikyoo! Love you my Dorkie. Happy 22nd!!!" read Sharon's post on Instagram.

The senator had bought her a bouquet of pink flowers for their anniversary.

Sharon followed up with short video clips of their children serving them a special anniversary meal.

Not to be outdone, the senator posted his own anniversary message a day later.

"Here is to twenty plus plus plus more years of marriage and family life with you and you only. What an exhilarating, exciting, at times difficult yet truly meaningful journey ours has been thus far! And I would go through all of it with you by my side again and again and again if asked to because I love you dearly, with all my heart and treasure all that we have become. God has been faithful to us both all these years," said the senator, more popularly known by his nickname "Kiko."

"22 years ago, God answered my prayer as He placed your precious heart in my hands to love, to care for and to honor forever and ever. You will ALWAYS be to me an answered prayer and a rare and precious gift from up above. .....and as our utterly silly and original love song of over 20 years goes...'and when I kiss your lips, I know our love's for kips (keeps)'...hahaha," he added.

Sharon explained on her own account that her husband's phone had gone missing the day before, hence the late post.

As the couple themselves have admitted, it hasn't been an easy 22 years. In January this year, Sharon admitted that they almost split up back in 2017. (READ: Sharon Cuneta admits marriage to Kiko Pangilinan 'almost' ended in 2017)

Sharon and Kiko were married in 1996. They are parents to 4 children – two daughters, an adopted son, and actress and singer KC Concepcion, whom Kiko legally adopted. – Rappler.com