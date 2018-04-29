'I told you all – #prayerswork,' writes the former actress

Published 8:00 PM, April 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Nearly 5 years after a very public spat, former actress Jackie Forster and her sons with ex-basketball player and comedian Benjie Paras, Andre and Kobe, seem to have patched things up.

Jackie posted a picture of herself with her two sons on Sunday evening, April 29.

"When you have little pieces of you walking around on earth, all you can do that makes the biggest difference is to pray for them. When your heart beats in tune with your prayer, their homing device will activate, eventually they come home," she wrote in the caption.

She added: "This is all that matters now, that we are together again. No matter what anyone says, [Kobe] will always be mama's hero. Thank you to kuya (Andre) for taking good care of him while mama was away. God is sooooo good! I told you all – #prayerswork."

A post shared by Jackie Forster (@jackie_forster) on Apr 29, 2018 at 3:17am PDT

Back in 2013, Jackie and her sons got into a very public feud after Jackie posted a video about her struggle to reach out to her two children. Kobe, then 15 years old, and Andre, then 17 years old, dismissed their mother's reaching out as a mere publicity stunt, according to an ABS-CBN article.

The two boys had reportedly been "traumatized" by their mother, according to the same article. Jackie and Benjie were married in 1994 but split in 2001. Their marriage was annulled in 2003.

Both Jackie and Benjie have since found new partners.

"I ask for everyone to please respect their privacy now, we have shared so much of our personal lives with everyone and we want to take this time to heal and bond. No more bashing please. We lift you all up in prayers and speak blessing upon you all," said Jackie of her sons, stars in both basketball and show business.

"The boys and I do not want to dwell on the past. We will not speak on behalf of people outside of our relationship. That's not our place. On behalf of my two sons, I want to thank those of you who prayed for us and with us! God bless your hearts a million folds!!!!" she concluded. – Rappler.com