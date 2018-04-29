The single mother, who has wowed audiences with her performances on the spiral pole, bags the top prize

Published 9:37 PM, April 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kristel de Catalina, the single mother who has wowed audiences with her performances on the spiral pole, won the latest season of ABS-CBN's Pilipinas Got Talent on Sunday evening, April 29.

Kristel, a 32-year-old, got a whopping 99.67% – a combination of public and judges' votes – to edge out the competition, according to the Philippine media giant's official public relations Twitter account.

BREAKING: Kristel de Catalina wins "Pilipinas Got Talent" season 6. Kristel garnered 99.67% of combined public and judges votes beating Julius and Rhea on 2nd place and Joven Olvidoon 3rd place. Congratulations Kristel! #PGTgrandwinner pic.twitter.com/suxWOXhyAu — ABS-CBN PR (@ABSCBNpr) April 29, 2018

Kristel consistently impressed audiences and judges not just with her performances but the "symbolism" behind them – that a single parent could and should shine despite and because of the difficult situation they're in. (READ: Robin Padilla gets flak for comment on single mom PGT contestant) – Rappler.com