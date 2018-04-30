Lea is set to play the role of Grace Farrell, the assistant of Oliver Warbucks

Published 9:51 AM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Lea Salonga is set to join the cast of the musical Annie at the Hollywood Bowl in July 2018.

According to a report from Broadway World, Lea will play the role of Grace Farrell, the assistant of Oliver Warbucks.

Lea also confirmed the news on Twitter. "Woooot! I get to work with [Michael Arden] again, and perform at the magnificent [Hollywood Bowl] again!" she tweeted.

Woooot! I get to work with @michaelarden again, and perform at the magnificent @HollywoodBowl again! https://t.co/CeKSzjqKJv — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) April 27, 2018

From playing the famed redhead to Grace! Wooot!!! https://t.co/4a5jfTdooH — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) April 27, 2018

Lea played Annie when she started her career in theater.

The production of Annie will be directed by Michael Arden. The production is in celebration of Charles Strouse, the composer behind the song of the musical, who will turn 90 in June.

The musical will have performances at the Hollywood Bowl on July 27, 28, and 29. Tickets will go on sale starting April 29.

Lea is currently in New York performing as part of the cast of Once on This Island. –Rappler.com