Mavy and Cassie Legaspi are all grown up!

Published 10:16 AM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Carmina Villaroel was one proud mom as she shared photos of her twins Mavy and Cassie all glammed up for prom.

"And they are ready. Off to their prom. Have a great time you two. I love you both," she said in an Instagram post on Saturday, April 28.

The twins' outfits were made by designer Neric Beltran.

Mavy and Cassie have yet to pursue fulltime showbiz careers but have appeared in numerous commercials with their parents. – Rappler.com