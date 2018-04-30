The singer's engagement to Jason Marvin Hernandez is part of her latest music video – plus she does a cover of the song 'Nadarang'

Published 10:23 AM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Moira dela Torre, the voice behind songs that fill the heart and mind with much-needed (or despised) hugot, is now engaged to her boyfriend of over a year, Jason Marvin Hernandez.

The couple made public their engagement Sunday evening, April 29, during a guesting on "Gandang Gabi Vice". The proposal is part of the music video for Moira's song "Tagpuan."

Moira said that she had no idea Jason would be proposing. He had been in cahoots with John Pratts, who directed the music video.

"Akala niya doon sa last part, magkikita lang kami. Hindi niya alam nakikipag-kunchaba na ako with Kuya John (She thought we'd just be seeing each other in the last part. She didn't know I was already conspiring with Kuya John)," Jason said.

The singer also gamely performed "Nadarang" during her guesting on Sunday.

Suffice to say, it's a very different take from the original.



– Rappler.com