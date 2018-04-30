The spiral pole dancer has both mesmerized and inspired. What's there to know about her?

Published 2:50 PM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – On Sunday, April 29, dancer Kristel de Catalina bagged the grand prize in the 6th season of Pilipinas Got Talent with her spiral pole performance.

Kristel beat 9 other grand finalists for the prize, joining the ranks of Jovit Baldivino, Marcelino Pomoy, and Power Duo, winners from past seasons.

Known for her show-stopping pole and aerial dance routines, let's get to known more about the 32-year-old dancer:

She's a proud single mom. It was during the auditions that Kristel told her story as a single mom to 6-year-old Troy. She said she joined the show for him. (READ: Robin Padilla gets flak for comment on single mom PGT contestant)

Kristel's dancing career was in full swing when she found out she was pregnant with Troy.

"I had to choose. I had to stop my career for a while. But then, nung paglabas nung anak ko [it was] pure happiness. Iyon po yung pinaka source ng strength ko sa lahat ng ginagawa ko."

(But when my son was born, [it was pure] happiness. He is my source of strength in everything I do.)

She impressed judge Vice Ganda early on, earning her the "golden buzzer." The comedian was clearly impressed and even awestruck as early as February, when Kristel auditioned for a slot in the contest.



"Hindi lang siya basta sayaw paara sa akin...kasi nakita ko ang istorya mo bilang isang ina... na nagpapaikot ikot ka...para makapunta ka sa tuktok, para sa anak mo (It's not just a dance for me. I see you story as a single mother. That you're willing to go around and around to reach the top just for your son)," said Vice, who was clearly getting emotional.

"Your talent, your act, your performance, your message, your inspiration for me deserves," Vice added, before pressing the "goldern buzzer."

In Pilipinas Got Talent, judges can send a contestant to the semifinals by pressing the golden buzer.

She teaches dancing. Kristel is also a certified dance instructor at the Beast House Pole and Aerical Dance center, where she shares her talents with adults, teens, and even kids.

She competed in the 2017 AirStars 2nd Asian Aerial Dance Art Competition. Before joining Pilipinas Got Talent, Kristel already competed in the Asian Aerial Dance Art Competition in Taiwan.

In the interview, Kristel said that her goal was to be her best self. "Pole alone is a total body workout. You're lifting your body weight and you tone your muscles and at the same time, you learn to dance," she said. –Rappler.com