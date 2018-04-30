The British pop star is in Manila!

Published 5:09 PM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you're a fan of Harry Styles, now is the time to breathe in and breathe out before... you can start freaking out.

The British pop star, who first rose to fame as a member of One Direction, arrived in Manila on Monday, April 30, ahead of his one-day concert on Tuesday, May 1.

He will be performing at the Mall of Asia Arena for the Manila leg of Harry Styles: Live on Tour.

On social media, fans of the singer had no chill as they expressed excitement over the concert and, well, getting the chance to breathe the same air as him.

SM Tickets announced on Monday that it would be releasing additional tickets for Harry's concert. They're a little cheaper than standard tickets but have an obstructed view of the stage.

Are you looking forward to #HarryStylesMNL? – Rappler.com