Published 11:44 PM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As news of Sarah Geronimo's emotional spiel in Las Vegas spread on social media, her boyfriend, actor Matteo Guidicelli, also turned to social media to pen a touching message for the pop star.

"Keep walking, i’ll always be beside you. No matter what. I love you my love. And I miss you," wrote Matteo in an Instagram post on Monday, April 30. Two pictures of himself and Sarah spending time in the beach accompanied the post. (IN PHOTOS: Sarah Geronimo attends Matteo Guidicelli's birthday bash)

During a concert in Las Vegas on April 29, Sarah turned emotional as she admitted that she was tired. The singer, who has been in the industry for over 15 years, also spoke about the pressure to be "perfect" and feeling "empty" despite her success.

“Hindi 'yung successful na shows o 'yung mga hits ang makakapag-kumpleto sa 'yo, ang makakapagpasaya sa 'yo bilang isang tao, kundi 'yung tunay na pagmamahal na hindi nagbabago, perpekto ka man o hindi,” she said, speaking before she tried to perform the song "Forever's Not Enough."

(It’s not successful shows or hits that complete you. What makes you happy as a person is true love that is constant, whether or not you’re perfect.)

Still visibly emotional, Sarah was unable to finish the song and left the stage. (READ: The story behind Sarah Geronimo's 'Duyan': The 'high' of love)

Sarah spoke about feeling "empty" and looking for purpose. She told her audience: “Unti-unti po, hinahanap ko kung ano ba talaga 'yung gagawin ko para I will feel fulfilled. Until now, pumapasok pa rin siya sa isip ko. But then, may nagsabi sa akin na, 'Sarah, huwag ka na maghanap, kasi iyan 'yung binigay na talento ng Diyos para sa 'yo, so use that as a platform to honor His name, to glorify His name, and to become an inspiration to other people.”

(Slowly, I’m trying to find what I need to do to make me feel fulfilled. It’s something I think about to this day. But then some people tell me: ‘Sarah, stop looking for it. Because the talent God gave you should be used as a platform to honor His name, glorify His name, and to become an inspiration to other people.)

It's been an action-packed month for Sarah, who celebrated her 15th year with an anniversary concert in Manila. She has been in the United States since April 21 and has been visiting several major cities since.

Sarah and Matteo have kept their relationship relatively low-profile. They first confirmed they were dating in 2014. – Rappler.com