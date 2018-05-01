Rachelle Ann Go joins 4 other actresses who have played Eliza Hamilton to perform the first draft of 'Burn'

Published 10:18 AM, May 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Lin-Manuel Miranda’s newest “Hamildrop” features 5 Eliza Hamiltons – one of them non other than the Philippines’ Rachelle Ann Go.

“First Burn,” which was released on YouTube on Monday, April 30, features 5 actresses who have played Eliza – Lexi Lawson (Broadway), Julia K. Harriman (first national tour), Shoba Narayan (second national tour), Rachelle Ann Go (West End), and Arianna Afsar (original Chicago company).

On Twitter, Lin-Manuel explained that “First Burn” is the first draft of “Burn,” a song that’s in the second act of Hamilton. “I wrote the FIRST draft of Burn in 2014. It’s different, but it’s a mood™️,” he said.

I wrote the FIRST draft of Burn in 2014. It’s different, but it’s a mood™️. So we got Lacamoire in a room w super producer Mike Elizondo and recorded it with FIVE Elizas, tagged herein.

First Burn.

Your April #Hamildrop @ Midnight, wherever you are. pic.twitter.com/lRsJNlTwQf — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 29, 2018



Hamildrop is an ongoing series of Hamilton-inspired content that Lin-Manuel will continue through to December.

“First Burn” was produced by Mike Elizondo and Alex Lacamoire. – Rappler.com