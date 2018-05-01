Will you be streaming this series?

Published 9:17 AM, May 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The second season of "13 Reasons Why", a controversial but popular drama about teen suicide, will be streaming on Netflix by May 18, 2018 in the United States.

"The tapes were just the beginning," the streaming giant teased on social media through the show's official Twitter account.

The tapes were just the beginning. May 18. pic.twitter.com/MZczjM1fP3 — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) April 30, 2018

Season one of the series tells the story – through 13 tapes she left behind – of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), a troubled teen who committed suicide after she was bullied and humiliated. (READ: 3 reasons "13 Reasons Why" can send the wrong message)

While the series has been praised for its honest portayal of teenage struggles, it has also been criticized for its failure to provide viewers with enough suicide prevention resources. (READ: Online 'suicide' searches spiked after Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" – study)

It also depicted a suicide in graphic detail during its season finale. – Rappler.com