'I choose God, i choose love. Today, I choose you once again,' Kristine tells Oyo

Published 10:09 AM, May 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kristine Hermosa took to Instagram to share a sweet message for husband Oyo Sotto while on a vacation with the Sotto family in Siargao.

The couple joined Oyo's father Vic, who celebrated his birthday with the family.

In the post, she wrote: "Every day we are given a chance to live our life choosing what matters the most. I choose God, I choose love. Today, I choose YOU once again.. and that's how I want to live the rest of my days."

"Thank you, Jesus for your unlimited love and grace," she added.

Every day we are given a chance to live our life choosing what matters the most. I choose God, i choose love. Today, i choose YOU once again..and thats how i want to live the rest of my days... @osotto Thank you, Jesus for your unlimited love and grace #marriage #Godsgift A post shared by Kristine Hermosa-Sotto (@khsotto) on Apr 29, 2018 at 4:27pm PDT

The couple, who celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary have 4 children.

Kristine, who laid low from acting to concentrate on family life, returned to television last month, playing the role of Malaya, the wife of Bathala in Bagani.

Kilalanin si Kristine Hermosa bilang Malaya mamayang gabi! #BAGANIBalikLakas #Bagani A post shared by STAR CREATIVES TV (@starcreativestv) on Apr 12, 2018 at 10:18pm PDT

– Rappler.com