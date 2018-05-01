Kristine Hermosa pens sweet message for husband Oyo Sotto
MANILA, Philippines – Kristine Hermosa took to Instagram to share a sweet message for husband Oyo Sotto while on a vacation with the Sotto family in Siargao.
The couple joined Oyo's father Vic, who celebrated his birthday with the family.
In the post, she wrote: "Every day we are given a chance to live our life choosing what matters the most. I choose God, I choose love. Today, I choose YOU once again.. and that's how I want to live the rest of my days."
"Thank you, Jesus for your unlimited love and grace," she added.
The couple, who celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary have 4 children.
Kristine, who laid low from acting to concentrate on family life, returned to television last month, playing the role of Malaya, the wife of Bathala in Bagani.
– Rappler.com