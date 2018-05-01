The actor says the pace of the US tour must have taken its toll on Sarah

Published 6:18 PM, May 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Matteo Guidicelli said on Tuesday, May 1, that girlfriend Sarah Geronimo is now okay after she became emotional during a concert in Las Vegas.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Matteo said that he has already spoken to her and that she is resting. Sarah is currently in the US for a series of concerts, as part of her 15th anniversary.

"A lot of our friends, especially in the industry, texted me and I was forwarding it to her. So she's happy now, she got time to rest," he said.

On Monday, April 30, videos of Sarah talking about the pressure of being "perfect" and feeling "empty" went viral on social media. She was addressing the audience during a concert in Las Vegas. (READ: Sarah Geronimo gets emotional, frank at Las Vegas concert)

Matteo, whom Sarah has been dating since 2014, posted words of encouragement after the news spread online. "Keep walking, i’ll always be beside you. No matter what. I love you my love. And I miss you," he wrote.

Matteo said the pace of the US tour took a toll on Sarah. "I think she's tired from show to show. So she had an emotional show the other night. I feel like I need to comfort her," he said. – Rappler.com