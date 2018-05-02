Fans continue to flock to theaters as the Marvel movie makes history

Published 12:09 PM, May 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Avengers: Infinity War is the highest grossing film in Philippine history. (READ: 'Avengers: Infinity War' opens with $630 million, smashing global record)

The movie has earned a box office gross of P730.1 million in 6 days, surpassing the former record holder, Disney’s life-action version of Beauty and the Beast.

Infinity War's success isn't very surprising. Aside from the latest Avengers movie and the Beauty and the Beast, four other Disney-released films occupy the top spots as the highest-grossing films in Philippine history:

Avengers: Infinity War Beauty and the Beast Captain America: Civil War Avengers: Age of Ultron Marvel’s The Avengers Iron Man 3

Avengers: Infinity War earned the highest opening weekend gross in the Philippines with P650.1 million. It earned P151.8 million on Saturday and P148.3 million on Sunday. (READ: 'Avengers: Infinity War' review: Disarmingly audacious)

It also earned a record-breaking P141.6 million on Wednesday, April 25, its opening day in the Philippines. This is the highest gross box office earnings in a single day in the Philippines.

The movie has been shown on 849 screens nationwide, starting as early as 8 am on Wednesday.

Filipino fans who watched the movie were in for a big surprise: a quick scene a the end of the movie featured the Banaue Rice Terraces and the credits mentioned the Philippine team who worked on the clip.

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War brings together all the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes that audiences have gotten to know over 10 years. The movie is still showing in Philippine cinemas. – Rappler.com