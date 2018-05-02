Viewers will be seeing Paulo Avelino as Gregorio del Pilar soon

Published 3:41 PM, May 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars: Jerrold Tarog’s film, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral is hitting theaters on September 5, according to the movie’s official page.

The film is a sequel to the 2015 hit historical epic, Heneral Luna, which focused on the life of brash army leader Antonio Luna. Goyo follows the life of Gregorio del Pilar, one of the youngest generals during the Philippine-American war.

In a previous interview, Paulo Avelino, who plays the titular character, said that he wants to show his character’s human side. (READ: Paulo Avelino on historical dramas and being Goyo)

“He was a young boy that’s handling a big burden. So imagine giving power, putting so much weight on a young boy’s shoulder – it goes both ways. Either the power eats you up or [you] self-destruct or you can use it. But more than that, it’s the journey. It’s really this journey of a young boy who was a general, who ended up sacrificing his life [despite the fact that] he didn’t know if it was right or wrong, but he did it for his country," he said. – Rappler.com