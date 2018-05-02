The 'Riverdale' star captures the grit and charm of Manila

Published 8:46 PM, May 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's been two weeks since Riverdale star Cole Sprouse visited the Philippines. And while he was here for work, Cole also took the time out to check Metro Manila's less touristy spots.

On Instagram, Cole posted photos he took of the bustling Philipipne capital during his stay. Fun fact — Cole is a gifted photographer, as has shot for various publications in the US. (WATCH: What Cole Sprouse thinks of Manila (and where else he wants to go in the Philippines)

Manila A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on May 1, 2018 at 2:15pm PDT

Manila A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on May 1, 2018 at 2:15pm PDT

Manila A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on May 1, 2018 at 2:14pm PDT

Manila A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on May 1, 2018 at 2:17pm PDT

These casper ads are getting more niche A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Apr 30, 2018 at 5:45pm PDT

Manila A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Apr 30, 2018 at 3:00pm PDT

Speaking to media in Manila, Cole said that when he travels, he tries to see as much as he can and that he prefers to visit uncurated places. Cole is one of local clothing company Bench's endorsers. – Rappler.com