It’s not the first time the couple posed nude while on vacation

Published 9:36 PM, May 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles certainly aren’t shy about their bodies, and the couple proved this yet again in new photos where they posed naked on a beach in Coron, Palawan.

One photo posted by Troy on his Instagram shows the TV host lying face down on the sand as Aubrey sat beside him, both of them completely naked.

you and me and vitamin sea #twoseasonscoron A post shared by Troy Montero (@troymontero) on May 1, 2018 at 11:45pm PDT

Aubrey also shared photos from the same trip on her Instagram account, one with the caption saying “Be Free.”

Be Free Part A post shared by Aubrey Miles (@milesaubrey) on May 2, 2018 at 3:27am PDT

It’s not the first time Troy and Aubrey shared photos of them in the buff. In March, the couple shared photos from their stay at The Farm in San Benito, Batangas.

At 37 I have no complaints A post shared by Aubrey Miles (@milesaubrey) on Mar 20, 2018 at 8:27pm PDT

While their photos raised some eyebrows among their followers, they were generally well-received, with many people praising the couple’s fit physiques and their liberated attitudes.

Troy and Aubrey have been together for over 10 years, and have a son together. – Rappler.com