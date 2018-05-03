The 20-year-old also adds 'Forster' to his name

Published 9:40 AM, May 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Looks like it's truly all's well that ends well for Jackie Forster and her sons with Benjie Paras, after years of apparent estrangement and a very public squabble.

After posting a picture of herself with sons Andre and Kobe, Jackie on Wednesday, May 2, posted a picture of 20-year-old Kobe with her 3 children from her current relationship.

"One day soon we will have one with Kuya [Andre Paras] too ❤️ How great is our God!? I can’t thank you all enough for the prayers!" Jackie said in the post, noting that it was taken in mid-February 2018.

It gets even cuter. In a May 3 post, Jackie recalled the first time her children met Kobe.

"The night they met, from the moment they all ran to hug Kuya Kobe for the first time until we walked to the car and restaurant agawan sila (they fought over) who will hold Kuya’s hand! YoYo is the most shy but was the most possessive that night. He refers to Kobe as 'my Kuya Kobe' and will elbow you if you try to take Kuya’s hand before him!" she said. – Rappler.com