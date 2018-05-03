The artist is in town for his 24K Magic World Tour

Published 12:05 PM, May 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Those who weren’t able to score tickets to Bruno Mars’ two Manila shows may still be able to see some of the 24k magic firsthand – Bruno is hosting the concert’s official afterparty at Chaos Manila at the City of Dreams on May 3.

Local DJs will be performing at the party, as Bruno hosts, which is probably the next best thing to seeing him in concert.

Tickets to the afterparty are available via SM Tickets, and cost P3,500 for General Admission.

The Grammy-award winning artist, responsible for the earworms that are “24K Magic” and “Finesse,” is playing two shows on May 3 and 4 at the Mall of Asia arena. The last time he performed in Manila was in 2014, for his Moonshine Jungle Tour. – Rappler.com