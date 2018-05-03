The 'It's Showtime' host says that at one point, he contemplated taking a break from showbiz

Published 4:55 PM, May 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following Sarah Geronimo's emotional breakdown during a concert in Las Vegas, comedian and It's Showtime host Vice Ganda opened up about his battle with depression.

In a video that recently went viral, Sarah said that she felt "empty" despite her success in the industry.

Reacting to the incident, Vice in an ABS-CBN interview admitted that he suffered from depression.

"Na-depress ako (I was depressed). I underwent depression. I actually had to meet a doctor, and asked for professional help. Hindi ako nakakatulog, nagkakaroon ako ng anxiety attack. May mga atake sa akin, na nahihirapan ako magtrabaho (I couldn't sleep, I was having anxiety attacks. I had attacks that made it difficult for me to work)."

At one point, Vice contemplated taking a break, even talking to his bosses in ABS-CBN to give him time off from everything.

But a conversation with Ogie Alcasid and his wife Regine Velasquez changed Vice's mind.

"Ang pinaka-magandang natutunan ko, 'yung sinabing, 'The mind is the playground of the devil.' Kasi lahat tayo may purpose, e. Lalo na kami, ang laki ng binigay sa aming blessings, ang laki rin ng obligasyon nito. At ito ay may purpose kung bakit sa amin ibinigay.

(The best thing I've learned is the saying, 'The mind is the playground of the devil.' Because we all have a purpose, especially us [artists] who were given many blessings. We also have a big obligation. And there's a purpose why we were given those blessings.)

"Feeling ko, pinaglaruan ng devil 'yung utak ko para malungkot ako, at hindi ako makapagpatawa, para isipin kong pagod na ako, at umayaw na ako, para hindi na ako magpatawa, para isipin kong hindi ako blessed at hindi ako masaya, para malungkot ako. In fact, I am so blessed. I am so happy pala. Hindi ko lang 'to napapansin, kasi hinayaan ko 'yung devil na paglaruan ang utak ko," he said.

(I feel like the devil played tricks on my mind to make me feel so sad that I won't be able to make people laugh, to make me think that I'm tired, that I'm not blessed, that I'm not happy. In fact, I am so blessed. I'm so happy, after all. I just wasn't paying attention to it, that's why I allowed the devil to play tricks on my mind.)

Since then, Vice said that he has found a renewed sense of purpose.

"I have to be happy, I embrace my happiness and my blessings, and I have to serve my purpose. Kaya every day sa Showtime, nagpapatawa ako dahil iyon ang purpose ko, at iyon ang masaya akong ginagawa ko," he added.

(That's why everyday on Showtime, I make people laugh because that's my purpose, and that's what I enjoy doing.)

Back in 2015, Vice shared that he went through a dark chapter of his life and almost committed suicide at the age of 19. – Rappler.com