The two are part of ToyCon's line-up of guests

Published 8:00 PM, May 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Power Rangers star Jason David Frank and Batman artist Neal Adams are coming to Manila for the ToyCon 2018 on June 8-10 at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Arena.

ToyCon made the announcement on their Facebook page.

In a video, Jason said he's excited to return to the Philippines.

"I can't wait to se you guys. I'm coming this year. All the cosplayers, all the rangers that represent us in the Philippines, I want to thank you for doing a tremendious job," he said.

A professional mixed martial artist, Jason is known for playing the role of Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers series. He has played the green, white, and red ranger.

Neal Adams, meanwhile, is credited for creating modern images of Batman and Green Arrow in the comics scene. His work for DC has made him one of today's top comic book artists. — Rappler.com