The Teen King goes old school for his birthday party

Published 8:32 PM, May 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Daniel Padilla celebrated his 23rd birthday last April 26 at the Manila House Club in Taguig.

Daniel's parents Karla Estrada and Rommel Padilla were present to celebrate his birthday as well as his onscreen partner Kathryn Bernardo. Nice Print Photography posted a video of the jazz-themed party online

Karla's friends such as Ruffa Gutierrez, Melai Cantiveros, Ian Veneracion, and Donita Rose also came to the party, as well as his uncle Robin Padilla and wife Mariel Rodriguez.

Daniel Padilla birthday party A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Apr 27, 2018 at 9:39pm PDT

#Kathniel A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Apr 29, 2018 at 2:54am PDT

Daniel is currently working on his next movie with Kathryn under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina. – Rappler.com