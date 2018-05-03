FULL LIST: Nominees, FAMAS awards 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The nominees for the 2018 Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) awards were announced on Thursday, May 3.
Ang Larawan, Birdshot and Respeto lead this year's list of Best Picture nominees.
Rapper Abra, Dngdong Dantes, Joshua Garcia, Bembol Roco, and Allen Dizon are among those being considered for the Best Actor award. Gloria Diaz, Joanna Ampil, Iza Calzado, Agot Isidro, Dexter Doria, and Julia Barretto are among the nominees for Best Actress.
Screenwriter Ricky Lee headed this year's selection committee.
The FAMAS awards will be held at the Theatre at Solaire on June 10.
Here's the full list of nominees:
Best Picture
- Ang Larawan
- Balangiga: Howling Wilderness
- Birdshot
- Love You to the Stars and Back
- Nervous Translation
- Paki
- Respeto
- Tha Chanters
- Tu Pug Imatuy (The Right to Kill)
- The Chanters
- Yield
Best Director
- Khavan dela Cruz, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness
- Mikhail Red, Birdshot
- Top Nazareno, Kiko Boksingero
- Antoinetee Jadaone, Love You To the Stars and Back
- Shireen Seño, Nervous Translation
- Treb Monters, Respeto
- Arnel Barbarona, Tu Pug Imatuy
- Victor Delotavo Tagaro/Toshihiko Uriu, Yield
Best Actor
- Justine Samson, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness
- Allen Dizon, Bomba
- Jojit Lorenzo, Changing Partners
- Noel Comia, Kiko Boksingero
- Joshua Garcia, Love You To the Stars and Back
- Timothy Castillo, Neomanila
- Abra, Respeto
- Dingdong Dantes, Seven Sundays
- Nonie Buencamino, Smaller and Smaller Circles
- Bembol Roco, What Home Feels Like
Best Actress
- Joanna Ampil, Ang Larawan
- Angeli Bayani, Bagahe
- Iza Calzado, Bliss
- Agot Isidro, Changing Partners
- Nathalie Hart, Histograpika Errata
- Maja Salvador, I'm Drunk, I Love You
- Max Eigenmann, Kulay Lila ang Gabi na Binudburan pa ng mga Bituin
- Julia Barretto, Love You To the Stars and Back
- Dexter Doria, Paki
- Gloria Diaz, Si Apple at si Chedeng
Best Supporting Actor
- Robert Arevalo, Ang Larawan
- John Arcilla, Birdshot
- Edgar Allan Guzman, Deadma Walking
- Mon Confiado, Mga Gabing Kasinghaba ng Hair Ko
- Ricky Davao, Paki
- Dido dela Paz, Respeto
- Loonie, Respeto
- Jess Mendoza, Sa Gabing Nanahimik Ang mga Kuliglig
- Aga Muhlach, Seven Sundays
Best Supporting Actress
- Odette Khan, Barboys
- Adrienne Vegara, Bliss
- Angeli Sanoy, Bomba
- Chai Fonacier, Respeto
- Yayo Aguila, Kiko Boksingero
- Thea Yrastorza, Respeto
- Cristine Reyes, Seven Sundays
- Irma Adlawan, What Home Feels Like
Best Original Screenplay
- Khavan dela Cruz, Achinette Villamor, Jerry Gracio, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness
- Jason Paul Laxamana, Instalado
- Antoinette Jadaone, Love You To The Stars and Back
- Gian Carlo Abrahan, Paki
- Treb Monteras II, Njel de Mesa, Respeto
- Fatrick Tabada, Si Chedeng at si Apple
- Adrian Legaspi, John Bedia, The Chanters
Adapted Screenplay
- Ang Larawan - From the musical of the same title with libretto by Rolando Tinio. Adapted screenplay by Waya Gallardo with contributions from Celeste Gallardo,Loy Arcenas, Alemberg Ang, Dennis Marasigan, Girlie Rodis and Ryan Cayabyab
- Changing Partners - Based on the musical of the same title by Vincent de Jesus. Adapted screenplay by Vincent de Jesus and Lilit Reyes
- Smaller and Smaller Circles - Based on the novel of the same title by F.H. Batacan. Adapted screenplay by Ria Limjap ang Moira Lang
Best Cinematography
- T.M. Malones, Baconaua
- Albert Banzon, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness
- Mycko David, Birdshot
- Alex Espartero, Historiographika Errata
- Boy Yñiguez, Last Night
- Ike Avellana, Respeto
- Victor Delotavo Tagaro, Yield
Production Design
- Jao Manahan, Alipato
- Gino Gonzales, Ang Larawan ANG LARAWAN
- Marija Vicente, Timmy Harn and Zeus Bascon, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness
- Michael N. Espanol, Birdshot
- Donald Camon / Julius Erving Somes, Historiographika Errata
- Leeroy New, Nervous Translation
- Popo Diaz , Respeto
Best Editing
- Carlo Francisco Manatad, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness
- Lawrence Ang, Respeto
- Jerrold Tarog, Bliss
- Marya Ignacio, Changing Partners
- John Torres, Shireen Seño, Nervous Translation
- Victor Delotavo Tagaro, Yield
Best Sound
- Mikko Quizon , Stephen Lopez, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness
- Aian Caro, Birdshot
- Mikko Quizon, Bliss
- Dempster Samarista / Krysver Gomez, Bundok Banahaw, Sacred and Profane
- Mikko Quizon, Jason Conanan , Kathrine Salinas, John Perez, Nervous Translation
- Corrine De San Jose, Respeto
- Victor Delotavo Tagaro, Yield
Best Musical Score
- Ryan Cayabyab, Ang Larawan
- Khavn Dela Cruz, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness
- Francis de Veyra , Historiographika Errata
- Joee Mejias , Medusae
- Jay Oliver Durias, Respeto
- Alyana Cabral, The Debutantes
- Arnel Barbaron - Tu Pug Imatuy (The Right to Kill )
Best Visual Effects
- Iar Arondaing, Instalado
- Mothership, The Ghost Bride
- Imaginary Friends Studios, Pwera Usog
Best Original Song
- "Twelve", 12
- "Ang Panday, " Ang Panday
- "Gitik –Gitik," Balangiga: Howling Wilderness
- "Katurog Na," Balangiga: Howling Wilderness
- "Yung Pakiramdam," Changing Partners
- "Alaalarawan," Kiko Boksingero
- "Para sa Respeto," Respeto
- "Kabuwisit Ba," Respeto
- "Last Message from Earth," Alipato, theme from Historiographika Errata
Best Short Film
- Dory, Beverly Anne G. Ramos
- Gikan sa Ngitngit nga Kinailadman, Kiri Dalena
- Aliens Ata, Karl Glenn L. Barit
- Engkwentro, Ryan Machado
- Link, Mike Esteves
- Babylon, Keith Deligero
- Sorry for the Inconvenience, Carl Adrian Chavez
- Suerte, Carlo Rhenz C. Fajardo
– Rappler.com