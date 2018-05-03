Check out the list of nominees here

Published 7:30 AM, May 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The nominees for the 2018 Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) awards were announced on Thursday, May 3.

Ang Larawan, Birdshot and Respeto lead this year's list of Best Picture nominees.



Rapper Abra, Dngdong Dantes, Joshua Garcia, Bembol Roco, and Allen Dizon are among those being considered for the Best Actor award. Gloria Diaz, Joanna Ampil, Iza Calzado, Agot Isidro, Dexter Doria, and Julia Barretto are among the nominees for Best Actress.

Screenwriter Ricky Lee headed this year's selection committee.

The FAMAS awards will be held at the Theatre at Solaire on June 10.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

Ang Larawan

Balangiga: Howling Wilderness

Birdshot

Love You to the Stars and Back

Nervous Translation

Paki

Respeto

Tha Chanters

Tu Pug Imatuy (The Right to Kill)

Yield

Best Director

Khavan dela Cruz, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness

Mikhail Red, Birdshot

Top Nazareno, Kiko Boksingero

Antoinetee Jadaone, Love You To the Stars and Back

Shireen Seño, Nervous Translation

Treb Monters, Respeto

Arnel Barbarona, Tu Pug Imatuy

Victor Delotavo Tagaro/Toshihiko Uriu, Yield

Best Actor

Justine Samson, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness

Allen Dizon, Bomba

Jojit Lorenzo, Changing Partners

Noel Comia, Kiko Boksingero

Joshua Garcia, Love You To the Stars and Back

Timothy Castillo, Neomanila

Abra, Respeto

Dingdong Dantes, Seven Sundays

Nonie Buencamino, Smaller and Smaller Circles

Bembol Roco, What Home Feels Like

Best Actress

Joanna Ampil, Ang Larawan

Angeli Bayani, Bagahe

Iza Calzado, Bliss

Agot Isidro, Changing Partners

Nathalie Hart, Histograpika Errata

Maja Salvador, I'm Drunk, I Love You

Max Eigenmann, Kulay Lila ang Gabi na Binudburan pa ng mga Bituin

Julia Barretto, Love You To the Stars and Back

Dexter Doria, Paki

Gloria Diaz, Si Apple at si Chedeng

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Arevalo, Ang Larawan

John Arcilla, Birdshot

Edgar Allan Guzman, Deadma Walking

Mon Confiado, Mga Gabing Kasinghaba ng Hair Ko

Ricky Davao, Paki

Dido dela Paz, Respeto

Loonie, Respeto

Jess Mendoza, Sa Gabing Nanahimik Ang mga Kuliglig

Aga Muhlach, Seven Sundays

Best Supporting Actress

Odette Khan, Barboys

Adrienne Vegara, Bliss

Angeli Sanoy, Bomba

Chai Fonacier, Respeto

Yayo Aguila, Kiko Boksingero

Thea Yrastorza, Respeto

Cristine Reyes, Seven Sundays

Irma Adlawan, What Home Feels Like

Best Original Screenplay

Khavan dela Cruz, Achinette Villamor, Jerry Gracio, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness

Jason Paul Laxamana, Instalado

Antoinette Jadaone, Love You To The Stars and Back

Gian Carlo Abrahan, Paki

Treb Monteras II, Njel de Mesa, Respeto

Fatrick Tabada, Si Chedeng at si Apple

Adrian Legaspi, John Bedia, The Chanters

Adapted Screenplay

Ang Larawan - From the musical of the same title with libretto by Rolando Tinio. Adapted screenplay by Waya Gallardo with contributions from Celeste Gallardo,Loy Arcenas, Alemberg Ang, Dennis Marasigan, Girlie Rodis and Ryan Cayabyab

Changing Partners - Based on the musical of the same title by Vincent de Jesus. Adapted screenplay by Vincent de Jesus and Lilit Reyes

Smaller and Smaller Circles - Based on the novel of the same title by F.H. Batacan. Adapted screenplay by Ria Limjap ang Moira Lang

Best Cinematography

T.M. Malones, Baconaua

Albert Banzon, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness

Mycko David, Birdshot

Alex Espartero, Historiographika Errata

Boy Yñiguez, Last Night

Ike Avellana, Respeto

Victor Delotavo Tagaro, Yield

Production Design

Jao Manahan, Alipato

Gino Gonzales, Ang Larawan ANG LARAWAN

Marija Vicente, Timmy Harn and Zeus Bascon, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness

Michael N. Espanol, Birdshot

Donald Camon / Julius Erving Somes, Historiographika Errata

Leeroy New, Nervous Translation

Popo Diaz , Respeto

Best Editing

Carlo Francisco Manatad, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness

Lawrence Ang, Respeto

Jerrold Tarog, Bliss

Marya Ignacio, Changing Partners

John Torres, Shireen Seño, Nervous Translation

Victor Delotavo Tagaro, Yield

Best Sound

Mikko Quizon , Stephen Lopez, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness

Aian Caro, Birdshot

Mikko Quizon, Bliss

Dempster Samarista / Krysver Gomez, Bundok Banahaw, Sacred and Profane

Mikko Quizon, Jason Conanan , Kathrine Salinas, John Perez, Nervous Translation

Corrine De San Jose, Respeto

Victor Delotavo Tagaro, Yield

Best Musical Score

Ryan Cayabyab, Ang Larawan

Khavn Dela Cruz, Balangiga: Howling Wilderness

Francis de Veyra , Historiographika Errata

Joee Mejias , Medusae

Jay Oliver Durias, Respeto

Alyana Cabral, The Debutantes

Arnel Barbaron - Tu Pug Imatuy (The Right to Kill )

Best Visual Effects

Iar Arondaing, Instalado

Mothership, The Ghost Bride

Imaginary Friends Studios, Pwera Usog

Best Original Song

"Twelve", 12

"Ang Panday, " Ang Panday

"Gitik –Gitik," Balangiga: Howling Wilderness

"Katurog Na," Balangiga: Howling Wilderness

"Yung Pakiramdam," Changing Partners

"Alaalarawan," Kiko Boksingero

"Para sa Respeto," Respeto

"Kabuwisit Ba," Respeto

"Last Message from Earth," Alipato, theme from Historiographika Errata

Best Short Film

Dory, Beverly Anne G. Ramos

Gikan sa Ngitngit nga Kinailadman, Kiri Dalena

Aliens Ata, Karl Glenn L. Barit

Engkwentro, Ryan Machado

Link, Mike Esteves

Babylon, Keith Deligero

Sorry for the Inconvenience, Carl Adrian Chavez

Suerte, Carlo Rhenz C. Fajardo

– Rappler.com